Rashford, Garnacho to Chelsea? - All the latest transfer stories in one go

With the winter transfer window set to close in about a week, and teams looking to beef up their squads for the final stretch of the season, here are the latest transfer news making rounds in the various websites this week.

Rashford to remain at Old Trafford? Chelsea keen on poaching Garnacho from the Red Devils?

This is what the papers are reporting...

According to the Daily Mirror, Borussia Dortmund are interested in a move for Ben Chilwell after failing to sign Renato Veiga from Chelsea. Marcus Rashford's salary has all but ruled out a Borussia Dortmund move for the Manchester United star.

Eintracht Frankfurt appear to have already found their replacement for Omar Marmoush, after the Egyptian moved to Manchester City, with reports claiming the Bundesliga side have agreed a deal with Marseille for French forward Elye Wahi.

Per reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Dastan Satpaev. Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have told Arsenal that they have no intention of selling Benjamin Sesko this month.

More transfer gossip

Borussia Dortmund are all over the news, with the Daily Telegraph also reporting that the German club are monitoring Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is expected to leave Arsenal before the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker won't be able to play for new side AC Milan until next month due to regulations brought in following Brexit, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Ruben Amorim is looking at improving his team’s attacking threat as Manchester United, according to the Sun, tried to hijack Julio Enciso's move to Ipswich from Brighton during the January transfer window.