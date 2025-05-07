Gov’t cancels 701 diplomatic, service passports of former officials - See full list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revoked 701 diplomatic and service passports issued to former government officials, effective 6 May 2025.

In a public announcement, the Ministry said the decision follows the failure of certain individuals to return their official passports, despite earlier directives dated 15 January and 10 March 2025.

The statement read:

The Ministry acknowledges the compliance of 407 holders of Diplomatic Passports and 403 holders of Service Passports, who duly returned their passports in line with the recall directive as of 6 May 2025.

It continued:

Consequently, owing to the failure or refusal of the remaining holders to comply with the directive, the underlisted 341 unreturned Diplomatic and 360 Service Passports, bearing the following serial numbers, have been cancelled with immediate effect, on the instructions of the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry also confirmed that all cancelled passports have been placed on the Stop List and will be confiscated from anyone attempting to travel with them.

Those affected by the cancellation include a wide range of former state officials and associates, such as:

Former Ministers and their spouses

Former Members of Parliament

Former Members of the Council of State and their spouses

Former and retired Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts

Former Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives

Former officers of state institutions, including chairpersons and board members

Officials linked to the National Cathedral Project

Former Non-Career Ambassadors and their dependants

Religious and traditional leaders

Businesspeople and entrepreneurs

Other former government functionaries