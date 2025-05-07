Gov’t cancels 701 diplomatic, service passports of former officials - See full list

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revoked 701 diplomatic and service passports issued to former government officials, effective 6 May 2025.
In a public announcement, the Ministry said the decision follows the failure of certain individuals to return their official passports, despite earlier directives dated 15 January and 10 March 2025.
The statement read:
The Ministry acknowledges the compliance of 407 holders of Diplomatic Passports and 403 holders of Service Passports, who duly returned their passports in line with the recall directive as of 6 May 2025.
It continued:
Consequently, owing to the failure or refusal of the remaining holders to comply with the directive, the underlisted 341 unreturned Diplomatic and 360 Service Passports, bearing the following serial numbers, have been cancelled with immediate effect, on the instructions of the Honourable Minister for Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry also confirmed that all cancelled passports have been placed on the Stop List and will be confiscated from anyone attempting to travel with them.
Those affected by the cancellation include a wide range of former state officials and associates, such as:
Former Ministers and their spouses
Former Members of Parliament
Former Members of the Council of State and their spouses
Former and retired Justices of the Superior and Lower Courts
Former Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives
Former officers of state institutions, including chairpersons and board members
Officials linked to the National Cathedral Project
Former Non-Career Ambassadors and their dependants
Religious and traditional leaders
Businesspeople and entrepreneurs
Other former government functionaries
The directive also applies to any individual holding an official passport who is not currently serving in a recognised state capacity, or who does not qualify under Sections 6 and 7 of the Passports and Travel Certificates Act, 1967 (NLCD 155).