betPawa unveils new digital platform to streamline Locker Room Bonus payments in Ghana

Africa’s biggest iGaming brand, betPawa, has taken a bold step towards modernising African football by introducing a new digital platform to manage its flagship Locker Room Bonus (LRB) initiative.

The brand hosted a two-day technical training workshop bringing together administrators from all 18 Ghana Premier League clubs and representatives from the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League. The sessions were designed to equip clubs with the skills needed to digitise the process of onboarding players, verifying team sheets, and managing payouts of the ₵400 Locker Room Bonus per win.

Since its introduction in 2022, the Locker Room Bonus has become a game-changer in Ghanaian football, directly rewarding players with mobile money minutes after a victory. What began as a pioneering sponsorship model has now evolved into a fully digitised system, making payouts faster, more transparent, and easier to track.

Leading the training were Erki Alliksoo, LRB Operations Manager, and Leonardo Noronha, a developer from pawaTech, who walked clubs through the new portal. Each team was provided with dedicated accounts to upload line-ups and player details, ensuring seamless KYC verification and instant bonus disbursement.

“This platform is here to make life easier,” said Nii Ashong Katai, a betPawa official. “When clubs use it properly, we avoid delays, reduce errors, and guarantee that players receive their bonuses on time. It’s about efficiency, transparency, and building trust.”

Among the clubs represented were household names such as Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Nations FC, Bibiani Gold Stars, FC Samartex 1996, and Dreams FC, alongside emerging sides from both men’s and women’s leagues. Women’s football administrators, trained on the second day, welcomed the system as a key step in ensuring equal access and recognition for female players, who also now benefit from the Locker Room Bonus.

For club owners, the upgrade means less administrative burden and more predictable financial planning. For players, it means confidence that their efforts on the pitch will be rewarded fairly and promptly.