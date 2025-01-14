CAF postpones CHAN tournament, new date announced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the postponement of the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024, originally scheduled to take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The tournament will now be held in August 2025 instead of the initially scheduled February 1, 2025, start date.

CAF acknowledged the significant progress made by the host nations in preparing for the event, with substantial work completed in the construction and upgrading of stadiums, training facilities, hotels, hospitals, and other essential infrastructure.

However, after consultations with CAF’s Technical and Infrastructure experts, it was determined that additional time is needed to ensure all facilities meet the required standards for a successful tournament.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the host nations for their commitment to the event’s success. He praised the progress made under the leadership of Kenyan President William Ruto, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

I am impressed with the ongoing construction and renovations of football infrastructure in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The dedication and hard work being put into these projects are commendable. I am confident that by August 2025, the facilities will meet CAF's standards, ensuring a very successful TotalEnergies African Nations Championship.

Tournament draw announcement details

In preparation for the tournament, CAF will conduct the draw for the TotalEnergies CHAN 2024 in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 20:00 Nairobi Time. The exact dates for the tournament's commencement in August 2025 will be announced at a later time.

This decision to postpone the tournament reflects CAF's commitment to ensuring that the African Nations Championship is hosted at the highest level of quality, providing the best experience for players, teams, and fans alike.