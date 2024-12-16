CAF Awards 2024: Mohammed Kudus named in CAF Team of the Year

Black Stars sensation Mohammed Kudus has been named in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Team of the Year for 2024.

The 24-year-old West Ham United midfielder earned his spot among Africa's finest players at a prestigious ceremony that celebrated the best in African football.

CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI

The unveiling of the CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI for men was met with thunderous applause, as the line-up showcased the crème de la crème of African football talent. Ghanaian talisman Mohammed Kudus stood tall among the continent's elite, solidifying his reputation as one of Africa’s brightest stars.

Kudus joined an impressive roster that included top-tier players such as Cameroonian goalkeeper André Onana, Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié, and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

The list also featured Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, alongside other standout performers who have excelled in their respective leagues and international competitions.

Full List of CAF/FIFPro Africa Best XI

Goalkeeper: André Onana (Cameroon)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal), Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) Midfielders:

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco), Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast), Yves Bissouma (Mali), Mohammed Kudus (Ghana)

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Egypt), Victor Osimhen (Nigeria), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Mohammed Kudus’ stellar year

Kudus’ inclusion comes as no surprise, given his exceptional performances for both club and country. The dynamic midfielder has been a key player for West Ham United, contributing goals and assists while showcasing his technical brilliance and versatility.