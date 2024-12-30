Top 5 standout players in 2024

Football, the most loved sport in the world, cannot go a year without giving us memories. It takes players of the beautiful game to give us these moments, but above that are some players who have stood out in the year.

Pulse Sports Ghana brings to you the top five standout footballers who rocked the show like never before in the year 2024.

Vinicius Jnr

Vinícius Júnior enjoyed an incredible 2024, establishing himself as the centre piece of Real Madrid’s success with stellar performances across all competitions. He was instrumental in their La Liga triumph, scoring 22 goals and providing 15 assists to lead the team to the title.

In the UEFA Champions League, Vinícius dazzled on Europe’s biggest stage, netting 8 goals and delivering 5 assists, including a match-winning performance in the final. He also shone in the Copa del Rey, contributing 4 goals in critical matches to help Real Madrid secure the domestic double.

Individually, his brilliance earned him the La Liga Player of the Season award and the UEFA Forward of the Year title, while his jaw-dropping stats of 63 appearances, 34 goals, and 20 assists cemented his place as one of the best players in the world.

Vinícius Júnior’s unforgettable 2024 was a year of dominance and trophies, etching his name into Real Madrid's history books.

Rodri

In 2024, Rodri's achievements were nothing short of spectacular, both at the club and international levels. He played a central role in Manchester City's historic fourth consecutive Premier League title, providing stability and creativity from midfield.

His contributions extended to winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, underlining his importance to the team's global success.

On the international front, Rodri was the linchpin in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, earning him the Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional play. His personal accolades were highlighted by winning the Ballon d'Or, recognising him as the world's best player for that year.

Rodri's season was marked by an unbeaten run, high pass accuracy, and key performances in pivotal matches, making 2024 one of the most defining years of his career, where he not only helped his teams to glory but also received individual honours that are rare for players in his position.

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman became a household name in football, particularly for his stellar performances with Atalanta BC in Serie A and for Nigeria internationally. Originally starting his career at Charlton Athletic before moving to Everton, Lookman found his true form at Atalanta, where he played a pivotal role under coach Gian Piero Gasperini. His crowning moment came in the UEFA Europa League final, where he scored a historic hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen, securing Atalanta's first European title in a 3-0 win, marking the first time since 1969 that a player achieved such a feat in a one-legged Men's European final.

This performance not only won him the match but also earned him the 2024 CAF Men's African Player of the Year award, reflecting his significant contributions on both club and international levels. Additionally, Lookman was the first Atalanta player nominated for the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and was named Atalanta's Player of the Season.

His journey from England to Nigeria in terms of international representation, combined with his remarkable season, has placed him among the elite forwards in world football, celebrating Nigerian football on the global stage.

Mohammed Salah

Mohamed Salah continued to reign supreme at Liverpool, showcasing his exceptional skills and setting new benchmarks in football. His standout season included 16 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League, making him a pivotal figure in Liverpool's campaign.

Salah has been directly involved in 70% of Liverpool's league goals, underlining his importance to the team's success. In the 2024/2025 season, he became the first player in Premier League history to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas, breaking numerous records in the process. His performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award for November 2024, a testament to his consistency and impact.

Salah also overtook Billy Liddell to become Liverpool's fourth-highest scorer of all time, with 229 goals in 371 appearances for the club. These achievements, combined with his potential new contract, which would make him Liverpool's highest-paid player ever, further cement his legacy at the club and in football history.

Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz has solidified his status as one of Europe's brightest football talents, particularly with Bayer Leverkusen and the German national team. His pivotal role in Leverkusen's historic Bundesliga title win included scoring a memorable hat-trick in the decisive match against Werder Bremen, marking their first championship.

Additionally, he helped secure the DFB-Pokal for Leverkusen, showcasing his versatility and impact across competitions. On the international scene, Wirtz's performances at Euro 2024 were stellar, scoring key goals that propelled Germany to the semi-finals, including the tournament opener against Scotland. His contributions to the UEFA Nations League further highlighted his growing influence.