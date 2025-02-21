Former MP supports GFA decision to keep Otto Addo as Black Stars coach

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Wisdom Kobena Woyome, has supported the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to keep Otto Addo as Black Stars coach.

After the senior national team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), many called for the 49-year-old coach’s dismissal. Addo had been reappointed in March 2024 on a three-year contract with an option for a two-year extension.

However, this decision has not been popular with many Ghanaian football fans.

In an interview, Woyome defended the choice and expressed confidence in Addo’s ability to guide the Black Stars to the 2026 World Cup qualification.

He made these comments during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show:

I don’t agree with those calling for Otto Addo’s dismissal. I admit that he failed to qualify the Black Stars for AFCON, but I don’t believe he would want to set another bad record by failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Woyome added:

If we sacked him and brought in a new coach who also fails, I don’t think that would be a good decision. I believe retaining him is the right call, and I hope he will turn things around by ensuring we qualify for the World Cup.

Woyome also promised that an NDC government would do everything possible to make sure the Black Stars play in the tournament, which will be held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Beefed up Black Stars technical team

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has strengthened the Black Stars’ technical team. German coach Winfried Schaffer has been appointed as a technical advisor and football director for both the Black Stars and the GFA.

In addition, Ghana’s U-20 head coach, Desmond Offei, has been promoted to assistant coach of the senior national team, replacing German coach Joseph Laumann. Offei will work alongside current assistants John Paintsil and Fatawu Dauda under Addo’s leadership.