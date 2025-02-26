Ghanaian coach breaks silence on surprising order to ban Christian prayers in camp

Days after former Ghana Under-17 national team coach Laryea Kingston went all out in a tell-it-all interview to disclose the challenges in coaching domestically, and how external influences affect their jobs, another coach has made a shocking revelation.

This time about the role of religious beliefs in the game, and the intolerance of some teams to religious diversity.

Ghanaian coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has shared a troubling experience from his time managing a local football club, revealing that he was once instructed to ban Christian prayers within the team.

According to Boateng, the club’s management mandated that only Muslim prayers be allowed, regardless of the players’ religious backgrounds. Although he disagreed with the decision, Boateng followed the directive in order to maintain harmony with the club's wishes.

In his remarks, Boateng also discussed other forms of interference he faced during his tenure, particularly around player selection, and expressed concern about the challenges coaches endure in Ghana.

He shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter):

Then Laryea can't be a coach in Ghana. Does he know what we've been through at local clubs? A club I was coaching. I was banned not to let any player pray Christian prayers just Muslim prayers. We've seen lot, player selection... I can write 6K pages of book.

Laryea Kingston reveals external influence

Boateng’s comments came after Kingston described his own struggles with interference from officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) during his time with the team.

Kingston recounted an incident where a GFA official threatened the coach with job loss if the team didn’t secure a win against Côte d'Ivoire.

Hence, his decision to quit the national team job.

He told JoySports in an interview that:

When I saw these things, I realized the environment just wasn't for me.