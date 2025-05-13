Ghana’s Inaki Williams and Abdul Mumin in the running for La Liga African MVP Award

Two Ghanaian footballers, Inaki Williams and Abdul Mumin, have been shortlisted for the 2024/25 La Liga African MVP award.

This honour celebrates the best African player in Spain’s La Liga EA SPORTS each season.

This year, 20 players from 13 African countries have been nominated. The winner will be chosen through a combined vote by fans across Sub-Saharan Africa and a panel of 25 top African sports journalists. The results will be revealed on Africa Day, May 25.

Inaki Williams, who plays for Athletic Bilbao, is aiming to retain the title he won last season. He’s been outstanding this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in La Liga.

He is Bilbao’s second-highest scorer after Unai Sancet and ranks third in assists in the league, behind Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. His performances have helped Bilbao climb to fourth place, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Williams also played a key role in Bilbao’s Europa League run, scoring five goals and assisting once before they were knocked out by Manchester United in the semifinals.

Abdul Mumin, who plays for Rayo Vallecano, also had a fantastic season until a knee injury ruled him out. Despite missing the last part of the campaign, his early performances earned him a nomination.

In 24 league matches, Mumin scored twice, made 120 clearances, and helped his team keep six clean sheets. His solid defending and strong tackling made him a key part of Rayo’s defence and earned him the club’s Player of the Month award.

His stunning goal against Osasuna was also named La Liga’s Goal of the Month in September.

Competition for Ghanaian duo

The Ghanaian pair will face stiff competition from other top African talents including Reinildo Mandava of Atletico Madrid, Flavien Boyomo of Osasuna, and Villarreal’s trio of Pape Gueye, Nicolas Pepe, and Logan Costa.

