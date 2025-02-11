Horror: Four footballers killed by lightning strike

In a tragic incident, four female footballers lost their lives after being struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree during a storm.

The devastating event occurred during a football tournament in Cajibío, Colombia. A man who was with the group also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, while two other women sustained serious burns and are receiving medical treatment.

The victims have been identified as Jeidy Morales, Daniela Mosquera, Luz Lame, and Etelvina Mosquera.

Initial reports suggested that the players had taken refuge in a pitchside shed, but government spokesperson Lesly Valencia clarified that the lightning struck a tree under which the group was sheltering.

The information I have is that the women were participating in a football tournament when the emergency occurred. A lightning bolt struck a tree, and that was what caused the death of the four women.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and the wider football world, highlighting the dangers of severe weather conditions during outdoor activities.

Authorities have urged caution during storms, emphasizing the importance of seeking safe and enclosed shelters to avoid such tragedies.