'I had no choice'—Arteta defends decision to play Thomas Partey at right-back

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has defended his decision to deploy Thomas Partey as a right-back during their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, describing the move as a necessity due to a lack of available options in that position.

Arteta explained the reasoning behind the tactical adjustment

I had no choice. I didn't have another right full-back. Who plays when Jurrien [Timber] isn't available or his load is too high? I didn't have another right-sided centre-back [against Aston Villa]

The Gunners stumbled in a crucial Premier League encounter, dropping points in their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli's first-half goal and Kai Havertz's second-half strike—both orchestrated by Leandro Trossard—gave Arsenal the lead twice.

However, Aston Villa staged a resilient comeback. Youri Tielemans pulled one back with a well-timed header, while Ollie Watkins levelled the score with a brilliant volley.

Late drama ensued when Arsenal thought they had a winner in the 87th minute, only for VAR to disallow Havertz's deflected goal due to a handball.

In stoppage time, Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made a crucial save to deny Trossard, leaving Arsenal frustrated.

The result leaves Arsenal six points behind Liverpool, who top the league with 50 points.

Champions League

Arsenal now shifts focus to their UEFA Champions League fixture against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday evening. Victory will secure automatic qualification to the next round.