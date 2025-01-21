Thomas Partey's error against Aston Villa is unforgivable — Ian Wright 

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has expressed strong criticism of Thomas Partey following the midfielder’s defensive error that contributed to the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The Ghanaian international's lapse allowed Ollie Watkins to secure a late equaliser, leaving Arsenal fans and pundits frustrated.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Wright labelled Partey’s mistake as "unforgivable," despite acknowledging that the midfielder was playing out of position at right-back.

He [Thomas Partey] is not a natural right-back, and that’s understandable," Wright stated. "But as a professional, he should have sensed the danger and stayed with Watkins. At this level, such mistakes are inexcusable, and it cost Arsenal a crucial win.

The result leaves Arsenal trailing six points behind league leaders Liverpool FC, further complicating their title aspirations.

Partey defends versatility amid criticism

Despite the backlash, Partey remains unfazed, emphasising his willingness to adapt to any role assigned by manager Mikel Arteta.

“I think the answer is clear—I’m in a team where we all play for each other,” Partey said. “I’m very comfortable playing in any position to give my best for the team.”

Partey’s adaptability has been a notable asset for Arsenal this season, with Arteta deploying him in various positions to address tactical challenges.

Focus shifts to Champions League