EPL: Chelsea defeat Wolves to reclaim a top-four spot

Chelsea secured a 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night at Stamford Bridge, propelling themselves past Manchester City and Newcastle United to return to the Premier League’s top four.

The win marks the end of a five-match league drought for the Blues, who delivered a performance that, despite moments of adversity, ultimately warranted the three points.

Chelsea dominated the first half but allowed Wolves back into the game during the latter stages. Tosin opened the scoring in the 24th minute, with VAR overturning an initial offside call.

However, Wolves capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Robert Sánchez just before halftime, as Doherty tapped in from a corner to level the match.

The second half saw a swift response from Chelsea. Cucurella restored their lead on the hour mark, bundling in from close range, and Madueke extended the advantage moments later, heading in Chalobah’s goal-bound effort.

From there, the hosts managed the game comfortably, although Nicolas Jackson had a goal ruled out for offside and missed another clear opportunity.

Wolves remain 17th in the standings, narrowly avoiding the relegation zone on goal difference, with challenging fixtures against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool, and Bournemouth ahead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea turn their attention to an important clash at Manchester City on Saturday evening.

What's next for Chelsea