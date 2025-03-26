Jordan Ayew donates to Muslim orphanages in Liberia after impressive Ghana showing

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has once again demonstrated his generosity by supporting Muslim orphanages in Liberia during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Leicester City forward donated essential food items, including 70 bags of rice, to aid the orphans' participation in the fasting tradition.

In addition, Ayew provided 50 mattresses, prayer mats, and Islamic literature to various orphanages across the West African country.

The donations were made through the Jordan Ayew Foundation, with the foundation’s managers ensuring the items were distributed to the intended recipients.

Ayew is expected to return to England soon to resume his career with Leicester City as the Premier League recommences after the international break.

READ ALSO: Benjamin Asare shares emotional message after impressive Ghana debut at 32

As the new captain of the Black Stars, Ayew led the team to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar, contributing with one goal and four assists across the two matches.

Jordan to lead Ghana in four-nation tournament

Meanwhile, with six months before Ghana’s next World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali, Black Stars Management Committee Chairman Dr Randy Abbey says there are plans for the team to play a four-nation tournament in England before.

This tournament, per Abbey, will happen in June at the end of the domestic season in May.

He disclosed this in an interview with 3Sports after Ghana defeated Madagascar 3-0 in Morocco to increase their points tally in Group I to 15.

“Fortunately, the technical team and the management will have the opportunity of further working on the team. Because in June, we don’t have qualifiers and so we will be playing in a four-nation friendly in England. I’m sure that it will be an opportunity for the coaches to do some further work on the team.”