Juventus legend picks surprise name as Ballon d’Or winner over Mbappe, Raphinha

With the business end of the football season in full swing, talks about who deserves to be crowned the best player in the world has dominated conversations with many football fans having distinct choices.

La Liga stars Kylian Mbappe and Raphinha, as well as Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane are all in contention.

However, for former Juventus star Paolo Di Canio, it should be an easy decision outside of these three players.

Di Canio has shown strong support for Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Di Canio, who played over 500 league matches and scored more than 100 goals in his career, praised Salah’s outstanding performances this season.

READ ALSO: Ghana move up in latest FIFA rankings for the first time in almost a year

Di Canio told reporters in an interview that:

From my point of view, if we stop the season now, of course, there is no doubt for me, Salah would win the Ballon d'Or, Golden Ball, Salah easy.

He did, however, point out that European competitions also matter in deciding the winner.

We know that you need to do something special in different competitions and not only in the Premier League.

Salah has been in brilliant form, leading the Premier League scoring charts. Although Liverpool have already been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League, Di Canio still believes Salah deserves the award.

The Egyptian star is expected to face strong competition from players like Mbappe, Raphinha, and even Kane.

Harry Kane on how to win Ballon d’Or

Meanwhile, Harry Kane has also been named as a possible contender for the award. But the England striker believes winning big trophies is more important than individual numbers.

In a recent interview, Kane explained:

It comes down to who wins the biggest trophies this season. All this talk is pointless until we hit May and then the Club World Cup rolls around.

Kane is focused on team achievements, not just goals or personal moments. His Bayern Munich side currently top the Bundesliga, six points ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

They are also in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, set to face Inter Milan.