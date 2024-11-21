‘Mallam to Accra trotro paa’ - Ghanaians disappointed with buses donated to clubs by GFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) yesterday presented nine buses to some clubs as partial fulfillment of its pledge to give 30 buses to clubs in the three tiers leagues of Ghana football.

The presentation ceremony, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, honored teams from the Ghana Premier League and Division One League.

The buses were distributed among Young Apostles, Okwahu United, New Edubiase United, Basake Holy Stars, Vision FC, Techiman Heroes, Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs, Hohoe United, and Victory Club Warriors FC.

However, close-up shots of the branded buses have sparked wild reactions from many on social media. A video showing the interior of one of the buses left many dumbfounded, questioning whether the buses were brand new buses or second-hand buses.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) compared the bus to some of the small rickety local passenger buses known as Trotro.

Mallam-Accra trotro paa.

Another was surprised that the Association failed to learn from the numerous accidents on the roads sometimes involving teams.

I think some of our leaders have sworn an oath never to make development a reality, backwards forever. Upon the numerous accidents these younger players encounter, this is what we can present to ensure their transport to and fro? Eeii.

Others simply couldn’t believe their eyes and their reactions say it all.

Lmao is this real.

I don’t believe this.

One user who quoted the post, said the buses are just rebranded trotros.

Bruh! Them just go take some troski for some side spray am white with Ghana flag come do show.