Messi is no king – Neymar names his football GOAT

Neymar Junior has revealed his choice for the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT) in a surprising twist and it’s not his former Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Lionel Messi.

In a candid conversation with TheGrefg on YouTube, the 31-year-old forward, who recently returned to his boyhood club Santos, stated that Brazilian football icon Pele is his "king."

Neymar explained:

It's not that I didn't want to be a king, it's that for me there is only one king and that is Pele.

The Brazilian forward reflected on his career, acknowledging the impact of injuries that have hampered his progress.

He continued:

Many things happened, I had many injuries that cost me a lot in my career, and well, God wanted it that way. I have no reason to be sad, on the contrary. I am very happy with my story and my life.

Despite the setbacks, Neymar has achieved remarkable success, winning multiple titles with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

I achieved almost everything I dreamed of, and I even achieved things I never dreamed of. I am very grateful to God for changing my life, and that of my family and my friends. That is the most important thing for me.

Since rejoining Santos, Neymar has already made an impression, scoring a stunning "Olimpico" goal against Inter de Limeira in the Paulista Championship.

Iniesta also snubs Messi as 'GOAT'

Recently, Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta recently shared his personal list of the five greatest football players of all time.