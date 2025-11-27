Mohammed Salisu bags man of the match award in Pafos draw

Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu was named Man of the Match after a commanding 90-minute performance in AS Monaco’s Champions League draw against Pafos. The Ghanaian centre-back topped the match ratings as he anchored the defence with authority against a Pafos side that has been one of the league’s toughest teams to break down this season.

He completed 54 passes, the most by any player on the pitch and was credited with 14 key defensive actions. Throughout the game, he marshalled Monaco’s back line with composure and strength, repeatedly breaking up Pafos attacks and neutralising aerial and ground threats.

Monaco struck first through Takumi Minamino, who calmly finished in the fifth minute, only for former Chelsea defender David Luiz to equalise with a header from a corner 13 minutes later. Not long after, Folarin Balogun restored Monaco’s lead after a goalkeeping error from Pafos’ goalkeeper Neofytos Michail.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, heartbreak in the final minutes: a dangerous cross into Monaco’s box resulted in Salisu inadvertently deflecting the ball into his own net in the 88th minute, allowing Pafos to snatch a dramatic late equaliser to deny Monaco a deserved win.

Despite the misfortune, the Man of the Match award reflected the broader context of Salisu’s night: his aerial dominance (winning nine of ten aerial duels), his shot-blocking and recovery work, and his near-faultless passing — reportedly 54 out of 59 attempts — which underlined his quality from the back.

Sources credit him with 76 touches and commanding control of Monaco’s defensive play.For the 26-year-old Ghana international, the match was a rollercoaster of pride and regret.

His performance will reassure supporters and critics alike about his form and fitness, especially coming on the back of recent fitness concerns that kept him out of national team duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the own goal will linger as a painful footnote to what otherwise would have been a standout night.

READ ALSO: Veteran defender Denis Odoi joins NAC Breda on free transfer