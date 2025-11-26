Tottenham Hotspur travel to Paris on Wednesday night to face Paris Saint-Germain in a crucial Group Stage showdown that could shape the trajectory of their 2025-26 Champions League campaign.

Recent Form & Stakes

Spurs have made a solid start to their European campaign with two wins and two draws from four matches in the group, remaining unbeaten. They currently sit 12th on the Champions league table. Their most recent Premier League outing, however, ended in a damaging 4–1 loss to rivals Arsenal, putting pressure on manager Thomas Frank and his squad ahead of the trip to the Parc des Princes.

Meanwhile, PSG enter the match riding a wave of domestic success and European ambition. They currently sit 7th on the Champions League table. Their most recent Champions League fixture ended in a 2-1 setback against Bayern Munich but the club remains among the favourites in the group thanks to their depth and overall squad quality.

Team News & InjuriesPSG

The Parisians will be without key full-back Achraf Hakimi, who remains sidelined after an ankle injury sustained in their last European outing. Désiré Doué (hamstring) and Ousmane Dembélé (calf) are also ruled out. On the bright side, Paris look set to welcome back wingers Bradley Barcola and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, both of whom should feature after recent limited involvement. For veteran defender Marquinhos, Wednesday’s game could mark his 500th appearance for PSG.



TottenhamSpurs’ injury-list remains extensive. Several first-team players remain unavailable, including long-term absentees such as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Dominic Solanke, among others.Adding to the challenge, forward Brennan Johnson misses out through suspension, while other key stars remain sidelined, testing the depth of Frank’s squad. That said, Frank confirmed after November’s weekend fixtures that “everyone who was available for Arsenal is available for PSG,” signalling a near full squad outside the long-term absentees.

Predicted Lineups

A likely starting XI for each side could be:

PSG (4-3-3): Chevalier; Zaire-Emery, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Barcola, Lee.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Sarr; Kudus, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani.

Tactical Context & What To Expect

PSG will likely rely on quick transitions and use the creative talents of Kvaratskhelia and Barcola to exploit space behind Spurs’ defence. Despite their current setback, the French side remain dangerous at home and historically seldom lose back-to-back home games in the Champions League.



Tottenham, on the other hand, must find discipline and composure after their heavy loss to Arsenal. Their Champions League form remains unbeaten this season, conceding just 2 goals at the back, which suggests that a well-organised defensive display could keep them in contention. Manager Thomas Frank, under pressure after the Arsenal defeat, insisted he remains focused on rebuilding and resilience:

Even after the derby loss, this game is a chance to show character.

Match Prediction & What’s at Stake

With PSG’s home advantage and bench strength, they may enter the contest as favourites. But Tottenham’s recent European consistency and mental toughness even amid injuries, could make this a tight, tense affair.

A draw or narrow PSG win seems plausible; however, if Spurs can stifle the hosts’ attack and exploit set-pieces or counter-attacks, an upset cannot be ruled out.