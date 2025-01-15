'My little revenge' - Naomi Osaka after hard fought Australian Open third round victory

Naomi Osaka declared she had earned a “little revenge” after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Karolina Muchova and secure her spot in the third round of the Australian Open.

Osaka, a two-time Australian Open champion, had been knocked out by the Czech in straight sets at last year’s US Open. However, in Melbourne, she rallied from a set down to win 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, marking her first Grand Slam third-round appearance since returning from maternity leave.

Remembering her previous defeat to Muchova, Osaka jokingly said to the crowd:

She crushed me at the US Open when I had my best outfit ever. I was so mad. This was my little revenge. It’s not a bad thing, guys – revenge is competitive. She’s one of the toughest opponents out there.

The 27-year-old, who gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023, made her WTA Tour return six months later.

Last year, Osaka experienced early exits from Grand Slam events, including a first-round loss at the Australian Open and second-round defeats at Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

However, she has enjoyed an impressive start to 2025, defeating France’s Caroline Garcia in three sets in her opening match before overcoming 20th seed Muchova in just under two hours.

Honestly, it took everything. I felt like I left everything I had on the court. Just to be back on these courts… it really makes my whole year.

Osaka's next opponent

Osaka will next face Belinda Bencic, who is also playing her first Grand Slam since giving birth to her daughter Bella in April 2024.