Nigerian footballer mysteriously dies in shopping mall, police struggling for answers

Police in Uganda are investigating the death of Nigerian footballer Abubakar Lawal, who allegedly fell from a third-floor balcony at Kampala's Voicemall Shopping Arcade.

The 29-year-old, who played as a striker for Vipers Sports Club, was visiting a Tanzanian friend when the incident occurred. Reports state that Lawal’s friend, Omary Naima, had left him in her room preparing tea when the tragic event took place. Lawal was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Tributes have poured in for Lawal, who joined Vipers in 2022 after a two-year stint at AS Kigali in Rwanda. The club expressed deep sorrow, describing him as a kind-hearted, generous individual.

His former Nigerian team, Nasarawa United, also mourned his untimely death, praying for his eternal rest. The club in a statement shared:

Lawal (Man from Sokoto) was a unique person. He had a big heart of gold. He really cared about people and went out of his way to help. He was incredibly generous. We mourn the sudden demise of our ex-player Abubakar Lawal earlier today. May God grant him eternal rest.

Fellow Ugandan footballer Mustafa Kizza shared heartfelt memories, calling Lawal a talented and loving person.

Conflicting reports on cause of death

Conflicting reports about the circumstances of his death have left local media and the public with unanswered questions, per the BBC. Initial reports suggested a motorcycle accident, but the police confirmed that they are still investigating.

Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interviews to determine the cause of Lawal's fall. Some of his belongings, including smartphones and a training kit, have been retrieved by the police as part of the investigation.