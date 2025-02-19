Ademola Lookman fires back at Atalanta coach Gasperini for 'disrespectful' comments

Nigeria international Ademola Lookman has reacted to comments by his club team coach following his penalty miss in their Champions League knockout play-offs game.
Lookman missed from the spot in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat to Belgian side Club Brugge on Tuesday and were eliminated 5-2 on aggregate.
After the game, Atalanta coach Giani Piero Gasperini was disappointed with his team, especially the Super Eagles player’s miss. He had some strong words to say about the 27-year-old attacker.
Gasperini described Lookman as the “worst penalty taker” he’s ever seen in the post-match press conference.
He stated:
Lookman wasn’t supposed to take the penalty. He’s one of the worst penalty kick takers I’ve ever seen.
These comments haven’t sat well with Lookman, who today, has responded to the Italian manager’s attack.
He said he’s had to endure a lot at the club, but being singled out in this manner felt “deeply disrespectful.”
Lookman wrote:
It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city. Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo. In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first.
Additionally, he expressed frustration with the turn of events last night and added that the result was disappointing.
This makes what happened last night even more hurtful. Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result.
Lookman on why he took penalty
Gasperini had said his preferred taker for the penalty yesterday was either Mateo Retegui or Charles De Ketelaere, but Lookman clarified that the team’s designated penalty taker gave him the go-ahead last night.
During the match, the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which I’ll continue to do.
Lookman scored Atalanta’s only goal of the game after coming on as a substitute last night.