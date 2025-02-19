'Worst penalty taker ever'—Atalanta boss fires Nigerian talisman Ademola Lookman

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has launched a scathing critique of Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, labeling him as "one of the worst penalty takers" he has ever seen.

Gasperini's comments came in the aftermath of Atalanta's elimination from the UEFA Champions League following a 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge, which sealed a 5-2 aggregate loss in the Round of 16.

Despite creating numerous opportunities, Atalanta struggled to convert their chances, managing only one goal from their expected goals tally.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, capitalized on their opportunities, scoring three times despite generating fewer expected goals.

The Belgian side opened the scoring in the first half through a well-placed finish from Talbi, who later added a second goal from a rebound.

Jutgla then extended Brugge's lead with a spectacular long-range strike just before halftime.

Lookman was brought on at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact, pulling one back for Atalanta with a composed finish inside the box.

However, the momentum shifted when Atalanta was awarded a penalty shortly after.

Lookman stepped up to take the spot-kick, but his effort was saved by Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, dashing any hopes of a comeback.

The match concluded with Atalanta's Toloi receiving a red card in the dying moments, though it had little effect on the outcome as Club Brugge held on to secure their place in the next round.

In his post-match remarks, Gasperini expressed his frustration with Lookman's decision to take the penalty, stating,

Lookman wasn’t supposed to take the penalty. He’s one of the worst penalty kick takers I’ve ever seen.

The manager further revealed that Lookman's struggles from the spot are not limited to matchday situations, adding,

Even in training, he doesn’t have a good rate of scoring from the spot.

What's next for Atalanta and Ademola

Atalanta are having a good season and are third in the Seria A league log with 51 points.