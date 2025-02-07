Referee Alex Kotey makes U-turn, apologises to George Afriyie over bribery claims

Retired referee Alex Kotey has issued a public apology to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie, retracting bribery allegations he had previously made against him.

The apology comes after Afriyie threatened legal action in response to the claims, which Kotey initially made during an interview on TOP FM.

In a significant reversal, Kotey expressed regret for his statements and sought to mend his relationship with Afriyie.

I have called George Afriyie to ask for his forgiveness. He is my close friend in football, and I didn't mean to damage his image. I have sought his forgiveness so we can continue our friendship. I have retracted my statement.

Background of the allegations

During the interview, Kotey alleged that Afriyie had visited his home to offer a bribe during his tenure with Swedru All Blacks in a match against Asante Kotoko.

He claimed that Afriyie’s visit was facilitated by a mutual friend and that he had advised Afriyie to give the money to his players instead.

George Afriyie came to my house and offered me a bribe during his time with the All Blacks. I wasn't aware of his visit until my friend, who accompanied him, informed me.

I felt uncomfortable and initially refused to meet him. But after my friend convinced me, I agreed to speak with him. He wanted to give me money, but I told him I don't engage in such things and advised him to give the money to his players instead.

Afriyie’s response and legal threat

George Afriyie vehemently denied the allegations, stating that Kotey had never officiated any of the three matches between All Blacks and Asante Kotoko during his time with the club.

He also emphasised his commitment to integrity and announced his intention to pursue legal action.

I'm not 100% righteous, but during my time at All Blacks, Alex Kotey never officiated any of our three matches against Kotoko. I have instructed my lawyers to take him on.

Kotey’s decision to retract his statement and apologise underscores the importance of accountability and the potential consequences of making unsubstantiated allegations.