Almost everyone has heard about the legend of Ghana losing 99-1 to India, and it appears that’s a tale other countries can relate to. That famous match never happened, but there’s been some humiliating defeats in football history.

Here are the top 10 biggest defeats in football history:

10. China 19-0 Guam (26 January 2000)

On 26 January 2000, China humiliated Guam with a 19-0 victory at Thong Nhat Stadium. China was just starting their golden era, having qualified for the 2002 World Cup, while Guam's team was made up of amateurs, including teachers and students. The result highlighted the massive gap in ability between the two teams.

9. Iran 19-0 Guam (24 November 2000)

Guam's woes continued later in 2000 with a crushing 19-0 defeat against Iran at Takhti Stadium. After their heavy loss to China earlier that year, Guam’s president described their situation as being "like the punch bag" in international football.

8. Kuwait 20-0 Bhutan (14 February 2000)

Bhutan’s first official international football match ended in disaster. They lost 20-0 to Kuwait in a qualifying match for the 2000 Asian Cup. Despite holding Kuwait to a 0-0 draw for 18 minutes, Bhutan conceded four penalties and only managed one shot during the entire game.

7. Guam 0-21 North Korea (11 March 2005)

In another humiliating defeat, Guam lost 21-0 to North Korea in a 2005 East Asian Football Championship qualification match. North Korea, eager to boost their goal difference, showed no mercy as they put Guam to the sword at Zhongshan Soccer Stadium.

6. Tonga 0-22 Australia (9 April 2001)

Australia’s 22-0 demolition of Tonga in 2001 was part of the 2002 World Cup qualifiers. With star players like John Aloisi scoring six goals, Tonga had little chance against a much stronger Australian side in Newcastle.

5. Preston North End 26-0 Hyde (15 October 1887)

In one of the earliest examples of a footballing rout, Preston North End defeated Hyde 26-0 in the FA Cup. Preston’s star players, including Jimmy Ross, helped them rack up an incredible scoreline in what was an early example of football domination in the 1880s.

4. Tahiti 30-0 Cook Islands (2 September 1971)

At the 1971 South Pacific Games, Tahiti trounced the Cook Islands 30-0 in a one-sided encounter. The Cook Islands’ national football team had a difficult tournament, also losing 16-1 to Papua New Guinea.

3. Australia 31-0 American Samoa (11 April 2001)

In a bizarre match during the 2002 World Cup qualifiers, Australia crushed American Samoa 31-0. Due to a FIFA ruling that 19 of American Samoa’s players were ineligible, the team was forced to field amateurs, leading to one of the most lopsided results in football history. Australian striker Archie Thompson scored 13 goals in the rout.

2. Dundee Harp 35-0 Aberdeen Rovers (12 September 1885)

In the Scottish Cup, Dundee Harp defeated Aberdeen Rovers 35-0. The away team only had 10 players on the field, which contributed to their heavy defeat. The referee initially awarded a 37-0 win, but it was later corrected to 35-0.

1. Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord (12 September 1885)

The biggest defeat in football history came on the same day as the Dundee Harp-Aberdeen Rovers match. Arbroath defeated Bon Accord 36-0 in the Scottish Cup, a record that still stands today. The score could have been even more embarrassing had seven goals not been ruled out for offside.

0. AS Adema 149-0 SO l'Emyrne (31 October 2002)

AS Adema 149-0 SO l'Emyrne was an association football match played on 31 October 2002 between two teams in Toamasina, Madagascar. It holds the world record for the highest scoreline in any association football match, recognised by the Guinness Book of Records.