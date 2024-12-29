Top 7 standout athletes in 2024

The beautiful game and sports, in general, are nothing short of a moment of records, tears streaming down cheeks, happiness engulfing huge stadiums, and records being broken with new ones being set in 2024. Pulse Sports Ghana brings you a list of the top 7 athletes who set the stage ablaze in 2024.
7. Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz had a sensational year in 2024, claiming Grand Slam victories at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, showcasing his dominance on both clay and grass courts. These accomplishments elevated him to the top of the ATP rankings, solidifying his status as one of tennis’s brightest stars and a true challenger to the sport’s elite.
6. Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen solidified his legacy in 2024 as one of Formula 1’s all-time greats by securing his fourth consecutive World Drivers’ Championship title. With nine Grand Prix victories, including dominant performances at the Canadian and Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen displayed unparalleled skill and racecraft, finishing the season with 14 podiums, 8 pole positions, and an impressive 437 points.
5. Coco Gauff
At just 20 years old, Coco Gauff continues to captivate the tennis world with her electrifying performances and resilience. In 2024, Gauff achieved a historic milestone by winning the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, becoming the youngest champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004, further cementing her place among the sport’s elite.
4. Noah Lyles
On August 4, 2024, Noah Lyles claimed his first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 100m final at the Paris Games. In an unforgettable race, Lyles clocked a personal best of 9.784 seconds, narrowly beating Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson in a thrilling photo finish. This victory ended a 20-year drought for the U.S. in the Olympic 100m, cementing Lyles' status as the fastest man in the world.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
Records continue to chase Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the only player in men's football history to score 900 career goals in official matches in 2024. The 39-year-old attacker and five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored 42 goals for club and country in 2024, including three hat-tricks for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.
2. Simone Biles
U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles continues to dominate, owning more world and Olympic medals than any gymnast in history. The 27-year-old holds 10 Olympic medals, including seven golds, and 30 world medals, 23 of which are gold. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Biles had the chance to add up to two more medals to her collection. She helped Team USA win gold in the women's final and secured the individual all-around crown. Biles became the first female gymnast since Lilia Podkopayeva (Ukraine) in 1996 to win gold in the all-around and an event final.
1. Letsile Tebogo
Representing Botswana, a nation of over 2 million people, 21-year-old Tebogo shocked the world by winning Botswana's first Olympic gold medal in any sport at the Paris Games. He won the 200m in an African record time of 19.46 seconds. The next day, he helped Botswana reach the men’s 4x400m final, where his extraordinary final leg earned them silver behind the United States in another African record of 2:54.53. His split of 43.04 is among the fastest ever recorded. Tebogo also became Africa's first world 100m medallist, winning silver in the 100m and bronze in the 200m. His incredible performances earned him Men's World Athlete of the Year and Men’s Track Athlete of the Year.