You're not among the best 2,000 defenders in the world- Sammy Kuffour jabs Carragher

Samuel Osei Kuffour, a revered figure in Ghanaian and African football, has issued a scathing critique of former England defender Jamie Carragher, asserting that he does not rank among the top 2,000 defenders globally.

This rebuke comes in response to Carragher’s dismissive remarks about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which he labelled as not being a major tournament.

Kuffour, a UEFA Champions League winner and Bayern Munich legend, vehemently defended the prestige and significance of AFCON, emphasising its role in producing world-class talent, including a Ballon d’Or winner.

In a strongly worded statement, Kuffour demanded an apology from Carragher in an interview with Sporty FM, stating,

Jamie Carragher has to apologise to all African people because AFCON is not a normal tournament. Africa has given us the best of the best. Africa has produced a Ballon d’Or winner.

The Ghanaian icon did not mince words in his assessment of Carragher’s standing in the pantheon of football defenders. He declared,

If we mention the best 2,000 defenders in the world, Jamie Carragher will not be part of them. He's nothing. He just talks. He should be ashamed of himself

Kuffour’s illustrious career

Samuel Osei Kuffour’s contributions to football are undeniable. He played a pivotal role for Ghana, winning the FIFA U-17 World Championship and representing the Black Stars in multiple international tournaments.

At the club level, Kuffour enjoyed a highly successful career with Bayern Munich, winning the Bundesliga six times, the UEFA Champions League, and four DFB-Pokal titles.

During his time with the Black Stars, Kuffour was part of the team that secured Ghana’s first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup.