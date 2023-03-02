Asafa Powell: My Ghanaian wife is the most beautiful woman in the world

The 40-year-old has been touring the country’s capital, Accra, having met with some dignitaries as part of his visit.

Addressing the media, Powell took the opportunity to praise his Ghanaian wife, describing her as the most beautiful woman in the world.

“I will only need nine seconds. I am Asafa Powell from Jamaica. I’m from humble beginnings. I forgot to say I am married to the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

The Jamaican is in Ghana to hold talks with stakeholders in athletics and to help uplift the sport in the country.

At an earlier press conference to welcome Powell, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo-Mensah said the retired sprinter’s visit would inspire young athletes.

“But for COVID, Alyshia and Asafa would have been here much earlier,” Nunoo-Mensah said, as quoted by Citi Sports.

“What we were looking for is looking for a sports icon who can motivate our young…Asafa is here to inspire every Ghanaian doing sports.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships gold medallist said he was looking forward to connecting with his wife’s family as part of his visit to Ghana.

