Most Ghanaians are not happy with the President’s decision to rename old institutions which already had names.

Many have wondered why the President is also renaming these institutions only after people from the New Patriotic Party tradition.

President Akufo-Addo first renamed the Flagstaff House to Jubilee House. That was the initial name given to the seat of the president by the then President John Agyekum Kufuor.

After he left office, his successor Prof John Evans Atta-Mills renamed it to Flagstaff House. At the time he argued that the building that was collapsed to put up the presidential palace was called the Flagstaff House and there was no need for the change of name.

When the NPP came into power again in 2017, they changed the name to the initial one by John Agyekum Kufuor.

The Flagstaff House is not the only facility renamed by the NPP government. Below are other institutions renamed by the current government.

1. Flagstaff House to Jubilee House

2. UPSA to Opoku Ampomah University Of Professional Studies

3. UDS Navrongo campus to C.K. Tedam University

4. WA UDS campus to S.D. Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies

5. Tamale Sports Stadium to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

6. Ho Technical University to Ephraim Amu Technical University

7. University of Energy and Natural Resources to K.A. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani