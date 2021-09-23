According to the newly installed chief of Asebu Putubiw Nana Bokyerwa Ekwembir IV his catchment area has sugar cane and palm trees in abundance and will be a good and preferred location for a distillery under the NPP government’s 1D1F flagship programme.
1D1F:Chief and people of Asebu Putubiw ask Akufo-Addo for Akpeteshie factory
The chief and people of Asebu Putubiw have called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to establish an Akpeteshie factory in their community under the One District-One Factory(1D1F) programme.
Nana Ekwembir IV, who is also the Adontsenhen of Asebu Traditional Area in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, said raw materials for the proposed factory will be easily available as there are vast lands for the cultivation of sugarcane and palm.
Again, he said per his research into crop production, the District is the largest producing district of citrus in Ghana.
Therefore, he suggested, an orange factory will also be good.
Nana Ekwembir IV said sometimes they are at the mercy of Ivorian buyers as they produce in abundance.
He stated that products of these factories, if approved and come to fruition, will be exported for foreign exchange.
“So we are calling on investors to come for land to start these factories,” he added.
