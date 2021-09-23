1D1F:Chief and people of Asebu Putubiw ask Akufo-Addo for Akpeteshie factory

Nana Ekwembir IV, who is also the Adontsenhen of Asebu Traditional Area in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, said raw materials for the proposed factory will be easily available as there are vast lands for the cultivation of sugarcane and palm.

Again, he said per his research into crop production, the District is the largest producing district of citrus in Ghana.

Therefore, he suggested, an orange factory will also be good.

Nana Ekwembir IV said sometimes they are at the mercy of Ivorian buyers as they produce in abundance.

He stated that products of these factories, if approved and come to fruition, will be exported for foreign exchange.