2022 budget: ‘Dadaba’ Ken Ofori-Atta must not run Ghana’s economy - Expert

He opined that the introduction of the 1.75% e-levy is a clear indication that the country’s economy is being handled by person(s) who don't understand the plight and hardship Ghanaians are experiencing presently.

“When you have ‘Dada ba’s’ running the economy it is very difficult for them to understand what the ordinary man goes through…we need a national discussion on some of these things and the government must be willing to listen to some of these things.”

Asked by host Serwaa Amihere, whether he is part of the group opposing the 2022 Budget, Mr Jantuah said “The budget is not progressive…this Youstart…Serwaa do you think it is easy to start a business, changing the mindset of the people that is where you start from because there is a saying that government money is for all of us,” he said in an interview with GHOne TV on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

The e-levy is contained in the 2022 budget and economic policies presented by Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to Parliament.

The minister told the House that the new e-levy forms part of efforts by the government to raise revenues to pursue its development agenda.