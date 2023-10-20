2024 budget will address the high and many taxes affecting Ghanaians – Ofori-Atta assures

Speaking in an interview on Joy News in Accra, Mr. Ofori-Atta said the Ministry has consulted many stakeholders in the sector.

“It’s very important that looking at where we are as country, everything must be done to support the private sector to help them play a critical role in the recovery of the economy”, he said.

“We have met all the interest groups from the private sector and their concerns will definitely be taken on board when it comes to the 2024 budget,” he promised.

Mr. Ofori-Atta also announced that the ministry has met all relevant stakeholders and unions.

“We have also met with Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ghana Union of Traders Association, and predominately issues about taxes have been their major priority and we have to deal with it”, he said.

He stated that there will be a Mutual Prosperity Dialogue engagement with the private sector before the budget presentation.

The Finance Minister also disclosed that government will be looking at how to get the private sector back “into stable” position.

“This is because government cannot do everything, so the private sector needs to be supported to help managers of the economy, when it comes to job creation”, he added.