Bank of Ghana introduces domestic gold purchasing programme to boost reserves

The central bank hopes the gold purchases will help it raise cheaper sources of financing to provide short-term foreign exchange liquidity.

"This day is indeed historic because it marks the first time the Bank of Ghana is embarking on domestic gold purchasing to augment our foreign reserves with a view to doubling our gold holdings," Mr. Addison said in a speech.

The country's foreign reserves have steadily grown over the last 15 years to just under $11-billion, but gold reserves have been unchanged over the same period, according to central bank figures.

An initial 540 kg of gold will be purchased over the next year from domestic mining firms and small-scale miners, Addison said, with the goal of acquiring 8.7 tonnes by the end of 2026.

The Bank of Ghana will pay for the gold in local currency at prevailing market prices, he said.

Chronicling the importance of gold as a monetary asset, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison said during the era of the Gold Standard, currency issued by Central Banks has to be fully backed by gold, measured in troy ounces at the time.