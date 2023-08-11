COCOBOD to cease new cocoa road construction after ongoing projects

Joseph Boahen Aidoo, the CEO of COCOBOD, made this announcement during the 50th Anniversary Celebration symposium of the Cocoa Clinic.

He revealed that this change in direction was a result of negotiations with the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), both of which raised concerns about COCOBOD's involvement in road construction and urged a focus on core functions.

Mr. Boahen Aidoo highlighted the EU's due diligence efforts from the previous year, which questioned COCOBOD's role in cocoa road construction, emphasizing that it was not a core business function.

"They wanted to know why COCOBOD was involved in cocoa roads construction because it is not a core business of COCOBOD, and they insisted that we take that venture out of our equation," he stated.

The IMF echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that COCOBOD should concentrate on its ongoing projects rather than initiate new ones.

While addressing the audience, Mr. Boahen Aidoo also outlined plans to establish healthcare centers in cocoa-growing communities. The objective behind this initiative is to enhance medical accessibility for cocoa farmers, many of whom face arduous journeys to receive healthcare services.

He recounted a poignant incident of a woman in labor who had to travel over 28 kilometers in a hammock, ultimately resulting in a tragic outcome. This experience served as a catalyst for COCOBOD's determination to bring healthcare services closer to these communities.

"The countryside reveals how our cocoa farmers struggle to access health delivery, you will be touched to do something," he emphasized. "And that is why, as an institution, it is important to bring health services and facilities as close to these farmers as possible."

