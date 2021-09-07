RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Court halts construction of '1D1F' cement factory in Accra

Evans Effah

The Accra High Court has halted the construction of a cement factory, which is under the one-district-one factory initiative, at McCharty Hill in Accra following a legal action by residents of the area.

Tour of cement factory
In a ruling Tuesday, [September 7, 2021], the court, presided over by Justice Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman, ordered Empire Cement Ghana Limited to cease construction of the factory until the hearing and determination of an injunction application filed by the residents.

The residents of the area under the auspices of the McCarthy Hill Residents Association went to court to stop the construction of the factory, with an argument that the factory was detrimental to their health and well- being.

According to Graphic.com.gh, the residents say the factory was sited close to the Weija Dam and would affect their source of drinking water.

They also accused Empire Cement Ghana Limited of not having the requisite permits to put up the cement factory.

