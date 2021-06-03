RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Daily minimum wage is now ₵12.53 up from previous ₵11.82

Authors:

Pulse News

The National Tripartite Committee (NTC) has increased the national daily minimum wage by 6% from ¢11.82 to ¢12.53.

Daily minimum wage increased to GHc12.53 effective June 4
A man trades U.S. dollars for Ghanaian cedis at a currency exchange office in Accra, Ghana, June 15, 2015. Picture taken June 15. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko ece-auto-gen

Following the negotiations between labour and government, an agreement was reached for the minimum wage for 2021 and 2022 on THursday, June 3, 2021 in Accra in accordance with the law (Section 113 (1) (a) of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651)).

Recommended articles

At the end of the meeting, it was concluded that the 2021 daily minimum wage would be ¢12.53 and that for the year 2022, was pegged at ¢13.53, an 8% increment on the 2021 figure.

According to a press statement announcing the new rates, the NTC indicated that the current economic hardship caused largely by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the percentage increase of the minimum wage rate.

“In determining the new rates, the NTC took into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and the desirability of attaining high level of employment,” it stated.

The statement further noted that the national daily minimum wage rate for 2021 will take effect from June 4, 2021, whereas 2022 comes into effect, January 1, 2022.

The Committee also directed all organisations whose daily minimum wage is below the 2021 national daily minimum wage to adjust their rates accordingly with effect from June 4.

The NTC further made a recommendation for the national daily minimum wage to be tax-exempt.

Read full statement below;

Daily minimum wage increased to GHc12.53 effective June 4
Daily minimum wage increased to GHc12.53 effective June 4 Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

5 reassurances your girlfriend needs to hear regularly

5 ways to give your girlfriend assurance [Credit Pinterest]

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison official to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3 (video)

Mike Tyson reveals he had sex with prison counsellor to get 6-year jail term reduced to just 3

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Uncle Ebo Whyte