Daily minimum wage is now ₵12.53 up from previous ₵11.82

At the end of the meeting, it was concluded that the 2021 daily minimum wage would be ¢12.53 and that for the year 2022, was pegged at ¢13.53, an 8% increment on the 2021 figure.

According to a press statement announcing the new rates, the NTC indicated that the current economic hardship caused largely by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the percentage increase of the minimum wage rate.

“In determining the new rates, the NTC took into account the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the national economy, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and the desirability of attaining high level of employment,” it stated.

The statement further noted that the national daily minimum wage rate for 2021 will take effect from June 4, 2021, whereas 2022 comes into effect, January 1, 2022.

The Committee also directed all organisations whose daily minimum wage is below the 2021 national daily minimum wage to adjust their rates accordingly with effect from June 4.

The NTC further made a recommendation for the national daily minimum wage to be tax-exempt.

