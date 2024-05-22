ADVERTISEMENT
COPEC warns of looming fuel shortage as Ghanaian tanker drivers strike

Andreas Kamasah

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has issued a stark warning about an impending fuel shortage if the ongoing strike by the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union is not promptly resolved.

The union, which began an indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday, May 21, is demanding improved working conditions.

“The oil marketing companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers,” Amoah stated. “What that adds to the woes of the Ghanaian is that if that strike is not called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out.”

COPEC's warning highlights the critical role of tanker drivers in the fuel supply chain. The strike, which has already entered its second day, threatens to create significant shortages at fuel stations nationwide. The union's demands centre on better working conditions, a cause they argue is long overdue for attention.

As the strike continues, there is growing apprehension among consumers and industry stakeholders alike. The situation underscores the urgent need for dialogue and resolution to avert a potential crisis. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether a fuel shortage can be avoided, as the impact of the strike begins to manifest more clearly.

Authorities and industry leaders are being called upon to engage with the tanker drivers' union to find a swift and amicable solution.

