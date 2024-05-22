COPEC warns of looming fuel shortage as Ghanaian tanker drivers strike

Duncan Amoah, the Executive Secretary of COPEC, expressed serious concerns over the potential consequences of the strike. He emphasized that without immediate action from the relevant authorities to address the drivers' grievances, the situation could deteriorate rapidly, leading to severe fuel supply disruptions across the country.

“The oil marketing companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers,” Amoah stated. “What that adds to the woes of the Ghanaian is that if that strike is not called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out.”

COPEC's warning highlights the critical role of tanker drivers in the fuel supply chain. The strike, which has already entered its second day, threatens to create significant shortages at fuel stations nationwide. The union's demands centre on better working conditions, a cause they argue is long overdue for attention.

As the strike continues, there is growing apprehension among consumers and industry stakeholders alike. The situation underscores the urgent need for dialogue and resolution to avert a potential crisis. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether a fuel shortage can be avoided, as the impact of the strike begins to manifest more clearly.