MTN Ghana to phase out airtime scratch cards by June 30

In a statement released on May 23, 2024, Chief Sales and Distribution Officer Samuel Addo outlined the company’s decision to discontinue the production and sale of scratch cards. This move aligns with MTN’s broader strategy to spearhead digital solutions within Ghana and supports the Government of Ghana’s digitalisation agenda.
MTN Ghana, the nation’s largest telecommunications provider, has announced it will phase out the use of scratch cards for airtime purchases starting June 30, 2024. Introduced in 2020, the scratch cards will no longer be accepted for recharging accounts after July 1, 2024.
Addo emphasised the benefits of this transition, stating, “The phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage, and make customer service delivery more efficient.”
To assist customers with the transition, MTN has arranged for the redemption of unused scratch cards via credit transfer at any MTN Customer Experience Centre until the end of June. Post-June 30, 2024, customers will no longer be able to use scratch cards to recharge their airtime.
MTN is encouraging its subscribers to continue utilising existing digital channels such as MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app for their recharging needs. As an added incentive, the company offers a 50% bonus on all recharges made through Mobile Money, reinforcing its commitment to promoting digital transactions and environmental sustainability.
The telecommunication company's decision to phase out scratch cards represents a bold move towards embracing digital innovation and sustainability. By discontinuing the production and sale of scratch cards, MTN aims to streamline customer service delivery, promote digital usage among its subscribers, and contribute to environmental conservation efforts.