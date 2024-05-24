MTN Ghana to phase out airtime scratch cards by June 30

Addo emphasised the benefits of this transition, stating, “The phasing out of the scratch cards is one of the avenues to help us protect the environment, empower customers to drive digital usage, and make customer service delivery more efficient.”

To assist customers with the transition, MTN has arranged for the redemption of unused scratch cards via credit transfer at any MTN Customer Experience Centre until the end of June. Post-June 30, 2024, customers will no longer be able to use scratch cards to recharge their airtime.

Pulse Ghana

MTN is encouraging its subscribers to continue utilising existing digital channels such as MoMo, Ayoba, and the myMTN app for their recharging needs. As an added incentive, the company offers a 50% bonus on all recharges made through Mobile Money, reinforcing its commitment to promoting digital transactions and environmental sustainability.