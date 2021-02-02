Reports stated that Dr. Addison's tenure in office will end at the end of March 2021.

It added that the president has given the green light for him to continue as Governor of the BoG for the next four years.

In 2017, Dr. Addison was appointed as the new Governor for the Bank of Ghana after the resignation of former Governor Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku.

He worked as Chief Economist at the Research Department of the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI) in Accra, Ghana.

READ MORE: Govt's claim that 96% of locked-up funds in banking sector clean-up paid false - ASEPA

He joined the Bank of Ghana in 1995, where until recently, he was a Deputy Chief and Head of the Economic Analysis and Policy Division of the Research Department.

He was also a member of the Open Market Operations Committee, Money Market Auction Committee, and the Editorial Committee and also secretary to the Financial Programme Implementation Committee and the Financial Policies Committee.

He chaired the Task Force set up by the Authority of Heads of State of ECOWAS to undertake all the preliminary studies culminating in the setting up of the West African Monetary Institute.

Dr. Addison is a former student of Mfantsipim, the University of Ghana, and Cambridge University.

He is also the brother of lawyer Philip Addison.