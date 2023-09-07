ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

DVLA initiates replacement of PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards

Evans Effah

The Driver’s and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) of Ghana has initiated a significant exercise aimed at phasing out Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Card Driver’s Licenses.

DVLA initiates replacement of PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards
DVLA initiates replacement of PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards

These PVC card licenses, which were issued prior to September 2017, will be replaced with the more modern and secure smart card driver's licenses.

Recommended articles

In an official statement released by the DVLA, all holders of PVC card driver's licenses are urged to submit their licenses to the nearest DVLA offices for verification and replacement. Importantly, this process will come at no cost to the license holders.

The replacement exercise is set to run from the present date until March 31 of the following year.

After this deadline, all PVC card driver’s licenses will be rendered invalid. Those who fail to replace their PVC card licenses within the specified period will be required to reapply for a new driver’s license and undergo all the necessary tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition from PVC cards to smart cards is part of the DVLA's efforts to modernize its systems and enhance the security of driver's licenses in Ghana. Smart card licenses incorporate advanced technology that helps to prevent fraud and improve the overall efficiency of licensing processes.

Additionally, the DVLA has issued a reminder to all holders of smart card driver’s licenses to renew them in advance of their expiration dates. This ensures that drivers maintain valid licenses and can continue to operate legally on the country's roadways.

The move to replace PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards aligns with global trends in upgrading identification and licensing systems to enhance security and functionality. It represents a significant step forward in ensuring that driver’s licenses in Ghana meet modern standards and offer improved security features.

The DVLA has encouraged all license holders to cooperate with the authorities during this transition period to ensure a smooth and successful migration from PVC card licenses to smart cards.

This change will contribute to safer and more secure road use for all citizens.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

10 African countries that consume the most alcohol

FDI data from UNCTAD 2021

Top 10 African countries with the largest foreign investments

Port-of-Dar

Legal battle over Tanzania-Dubai port deal makes U-turn as Tanzania finally backs down

See the $1.1 billion project that is set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market

See the $1.1 billion project, set to reshape Kenya and Tanzania’s energy market