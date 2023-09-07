DVLA initiates replacement of PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards

In an official statement released by the DVLA, all holders of PVC card driver's licenses are urged to submit their licenses to the nearest DVLA offices for verification and replacement. Importantly, this process will come at no cost to the license holders.

The replacement exercise is set to run from the present date until March 31 of the following year.

After this deadline, all PVC card driver’s licenses will be rendered invalid. Those who fail to replace their PVC card licenses within the specified period will be required to reapply for a new driver’s license and undergo all the necessary tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The transition from PVC cards to smart cards is part of the DVLA's efforts to modernize its systems and enhance the security of driver's licenses in Ghana. Smart card licenses incorporate advanced technology that helps to prevent fraud and improve the overall efficiency of licensing processes.

Additionally, the DVLA has issued a reminder to all holders of smart card driver’s licenses to renew them in advance of their expiration dates. This ensures that drivers maintain valid licenses and can continue to operate legally on the country's roadways.

The move to replace PVC card driver’s licenses with smart cards aligns with global trends in upgrading identification and licensing systems to enhance security and functionality. It represents a significant step forward in ensuring that driver’s licenses in Ghana meet modern standards and offer improved security features.

The DVLA has encouraged all license holders to cooperate with the authorities during this transition period to ensure a smooth and successful migration from PVC card licenses to smart cards.