Dzata Cement: Akufo-Addo has laid the eggs for business development in Ghana - Adom-Otchere

The experienced journalist said this in relation to the introduction of Dzata Cement, a business owned by Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.

In an editorial on his flagship programme on Tuesday, Mr. Adom-Otchere said the visit of the Minister of Trade, Alan Kyeremanteng to the production site of Dzata Cement shows the good vision of the President.

”As far as President Akufo-Addo is concerned he wants to support Ghanaian businesses so it’s eureka for us... We’re excited that we have a President in Ghana who is excited to support the business which is owned by the brother of his main political opponent.”

”This has never happened.... You see the Trade Minister attending the opening of the factory belonging to the brother of John Dramani Mahama who was second on the ballot paper”, he added.

Earlier this week, the Trade Minister urged Ghanaians to patronize Dzata Cement.

Mr Kyerematen made the commendation when he paid a working visit to the plant of Dzata Cement Limited on Monday.

The visit was to enable him to have first-hand information on the cement-producing plant and the progress of work so far.

The technology deployed for producing the cement is from Germany and was developed by Haver and Boecker.

The over $100 million investment is located on a 10-acre land near the Tema Port.