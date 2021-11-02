According to the General Manager in charge of the Eastern Region, Michael Baah, the whistleblowers will be given at least 6% of the recovered amount.
ECG to reward whistleblowers who report persons involved in illegal connection
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has pledged to reward persons who inform it of those engaged in illegal connection.
He made the disclosure during a media engagement in Koforidua.
Mr. Baah noted that illegal connection is costing ECG so much as such, thus every last Friday of each month has been set aside to embark on inspection and revenue mobilization. He however, called for cooperation from the public.
”Nice incentives against those who are involved in illegal connections. Any money that we charge, we will give those informants 6%. so we want to entreat the public to go all out and search for some of these things and bring them out. When they do so, they are sure to get 6% of the total charges that were given to the offenders. Minister Osafo Marfo challenged us to find a modern way of detecting illegalities. Now I’m sure many will take it up as a challenge to employ some of these things to arrest situations like this,” he noted.
He also added that ECG will soon employ modern ways in reducing cost and improving revenue generation.
