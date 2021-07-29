Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to announce projects and programmes to create one million jobs over the next few years.

The 2021 Budget, themed ‘Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation and Continuity’, sought to carefully balance fiscal consolidation and facilitate the recovery of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parliament approved GHS129 billion for the services of the government for the 2021 financial year.

Pulse Ghana

The budget review, which is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921, presents the opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and present a comprehensive economic outlook for the rest of the year.