Finance Minister presents mid-year budget review today

The mid-year budget is an appendage to the main government budget that is read the preceding year or early in the year.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2021 mid-year budget review today.
Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to announce projects and programmes to create one million jobs over the next few years.
The 2021 Budget, themed ‘Economic Revitalisation through Completion, Consolidation and Continuity’, sought to carefully balance fiscal consolidation and facilitate the recovery of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parliament approved GHS129 billion for the services of the government for the 2021 financial year.
The budget review, which is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act 921, presents the opportunity to revise macroeconomic targets and present a comprehensive economic outlook for the rest of the year.
This is normally based on inflows and outflows within the first six months of the year.
