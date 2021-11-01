Fuel prices to go down this month – OMCs

In an interview on 3FM in Accra, promised that new directives by the NPA would be adhered to because that was an order by the president even though prices remained the same as at early Monday morning.

“Prices haven’t changed as of now but it takes effect from [Mon]day. As and when we change our prices, we take into account the letter from the NPA and within a few days, we will see the change.”

He explained that “we have to change outright to reflect the direct and I am sure later in the day, you will see it happening. It will vary from one OMC to the other”.

Asked why the reductions were not done a day before November 1, Mr. Agyeman Duah explained that “once you have the old stock, you have to sell them off…now we have an old stock, why do you reduce it?”

“When we go for the new stock, you see the price will reflect. Mondays are the days we finish the old stocks so by the close of day today, you will see the reductions.

“I can’t say how much the price changed but it ranges from 16 pesewas on a petrol….14pesewa on diesel and 14 pesewas per kilo on LPG.”

