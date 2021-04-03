Ghana Cedi emerges Best African currency for 1st quarter of 2021

A Senior Economic Analyst at Databank Research, Courage Martey, is reported to have told Joy Business that “the Ghana cedi ended the first quarter of 2021 with yet another impressive performance, similar to what it did in the first quarter of 2020. You will recall that in the first quarter of 2020, the local currency ended the quarter with an appreciation of almost 1.7% against the US dollar and that made it the second most resilient currency in our basket of 15 African currencies, only behind the Egyptian pound.”