According to him, "for the first time in Ghana, more than seventy percent (70%) of the population has access to financial services either through a bank account or a mobile money account."

He made this known when he delivered the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

READ MORE: 15 million Ghanaians now have bank accounts – Bawumia

Through the implementation of mobile money interoperability, the President said "Ghana as the first and only country in Africa to have done so. It is, therefore, not surprising that Ghana is the fastest growing mobile money market in Africa."

Mobile money

He stated that the successful introduction of the Universal QR (Quick Response) code for payments across banks, telcos, fintech, and merchants, will propel Ghana to be amongst the first countries in Africa to move towards a largely cashless economy.

He noted that with the implementation of the Digital Property Addressing System, every location in Ghana has a digital address.