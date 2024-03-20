ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana leads African nations in IMF Concessional Lending

Evans Effah

Ghana retains its position as the top recipient of concessional lending from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Africa, according to recent data highlighting the country's debt exposure and ongoing efforts to bolster its economy.

IMF
IMF

According to a report by Joy Business, As of January 31, 2024, Ghana's indebtedness to the IMF's Concessional Lending and Debt Relief Trust amounted to 2.088 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR), equivalent to $2.77 billion.

This figure represents an increase from previous records, indicating sustained reliance on IMF support to address economic challenges.

Ghana remains most indebted African country to IMF in terms of Concessional Lending
The IMF's Quarterly Finances report underscores Ghana's proactive approach in seeking financial assistance, having received a $600 million bailout package in both June 2023 and January 2024. These injections aim to stimulate economic recovery and mitigate the impacts of past financial strains.

Despite the significant debt burden, Ghana has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal responsibility by repaying SDR 61 million ($81.13 million) to the IMF.

Notably, the nation's loans are classified as concessional, featuring low-interest financing terms through the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRG Trust).

Ghana tops Africa's IMF Concessional debt list
While Ghana leads the continent in concessional lending, other African nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya also maintain substantial loan exposures to the IMF. This collective indebtedness underscores the region's challenges in achieving sustainable economic stability amidst various socio-economic factors.

Ghana's proactive engagement with the IMF reflects a pragmatic approach to addressing economic vulnerabilities and fostering long-term growth.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

