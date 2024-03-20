Ghana leads African nations in IMF Concessional Lending

This figure represents an increase from previous records, indicating sustained reliance on IMF support to address economic challenges.

The IMF's Quarterly Finances report underscores Ghana's proactive approach in seeking financial assistance, having received a $600 million bailout package in both June 2023 and January 2024. These injections aim to stimulate economic recovery and mitigate the impacts of past financial strains.

Despite the significant debt burden, Ghana has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal responsibility by repaying SDR 61 million ($81.13 million) to the IMF.

Notably, the nation's loans are classified as concessional, featuring low-interest financing terms through the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRG Trust).

While Ghana leads the continent in concessional lending, other African nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya also maintain substantial loan exposures to the IMF. This collective indebtedness underscores the region's challenges in achieving sustainable economic stability amidst various socio-economic factors.