This was contained in a statement following the re-opening of Ghana’s airport due to eased COVID-19 restrictions amid a reduced number of active cases in the West African nation.

The statement by the consulate further disclosed that travelers will have to apply online to begin the process.

“The Ghana Consulate General, New York is pleased to accept visa applications from prospective travelers to Ghana. However, it should be noted that the Consulate will provide only postal visa services to the public,” it announced.

All applications are to be completed online and copies of the form printed and mailed to the consulate together with supporting documents and applicable fees to be paid by Money Order, Postal Order, or Cashier’s Check.

The Consulate also does not accept physical cash or personal cheques as payment for consular services. Counter or in-person visa services have also been suspended until further notice.

“The Ghana Mission to the United Nations and Consulate General in New York assures all visa applicants and prospective travelers to Ghana of every cooperation and support to facilitate their travel arrangements to Ghana,” the Consulate’s statement further assured.