Interior Minister Announces New Recruitment Measures to Prevent Overcrowding and Ensure Safe Screening

The Minister for the Interior Hon. Muntaka Mohammed- Mubarak has announced that the online application portal for recruitment into the Police, Prisons, Fire, and Immigration Services will officially open on Monday, with new measures introduced to prevent overcrowding and ensure a smooth screening process.

The Minister said government is determined to avoid a repeat of the dangerous congestion that has occurred during past recruitment exercises, drawing lessons from the EL-Wak Stadium tragedy.

To improve safety and efficiency, the Ministry has created multiple screening centres in every region, with 10 to 15 centres in Accra alone. Muntaka disclosed that each centre will handle no more than 1,000 applicants per day. They will be divided into sections; 500 people in the morning and 500 in the afternoon.

Applicants will be assigned specific time slots, and the Minister warned that anyone who arrives in the morning despite being scheduled for the afternoon will be instantly disqualified. “This is to maintain order and prevent overcrowding,” he said.

The Minister further announced that to reduce congestion, the exercise will be conducted in turns: The Police Service will complete its screening before another agency begins. No two agencies will conduct screenings at the same location at the same time. The process will be staggered across services to avoid any form of crowding.

