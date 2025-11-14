Fresh local chicken will become cheaper – John Dumelo assures Ghanaians

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, has announced plans to reduce Ghana’s dependence on imported chicken and strengthen local poultry production through a community-based support system and a major meat-processing initiative.

Speaking on the GTV breakfast show on Friday, November 14, 2025, Dumelo disclosed the challenges associated with imported poultry, expressing concern about the age and freshness of frozen chicken imported into the country.

According to him, some imported chicken could be “two or three years old,” yet it still ends up on the Ghanaian market because it appears cheaper. He argued that promoting local production will offer consumers fresher and healthier options.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you buy a live chicken, you know you slaughtered it yourself, so the meat is fresh. Maybe it might be a little bit expensive, but once we go down that route, prices will eventually come down under the 'Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme," he said.

Chicken are locked in a poultry farm in Bergentheim, Netherlands on November 10, 2016, following the discovery of bird flu among wild birds in Europe

As part of efforts to expand local poultry farming, Dumelo reiterated government plans to distribute 10,000 birds to every constituency, which will be shared among 200 households, translating into 50 birds per household.

He said the birds have already been vaccinated and raised to a stable level to make it easier for households to handle them. Beneficiaries can choose to rear the birds for consumption or sell them after six to seven weeks when they mature.

ADVERTISEMENT